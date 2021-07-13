Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

EffingHAM-JAM

July 23 – 24 Downtown Effingham, IL 62401

EffingHAM-JAM is back for 2021!

Circle Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 on your calendar and join us in downtown Effingham, IL for the EffingHAM-JAM and Kansas City BBQ Society State BBQ Championship, sponsored by Coors Light in cooperation with Koerner Distributor. Thanks to the City of Effingham, participants will be able to move around the event area with beverages purchased at the Beer Tent.

Friday evening’s Hometown Throwdown local BBQ competition sets the stage for a weekend of great BBQ, music, food, and fun! Your team of amateur BBQ enthusiasts can compete for category trophies, Top Hog, or the Grand Champion team! Local band, The Troubadours, will start the evening at 5:30pm opening for Loose Lips (formerly known as Fish On) featuring Effingham’s own Myles Baker, performing from 7-10:30 pm.

Saturday is the official KCBS State Championship Competition, but there will be plenty of other things to enjoy, starting the day off with the popular Effingham Farmer’s Market along with the EffingHAM-JAM Open Mic and a Pancake Brunch compliments of Continental Mills.

Competitor and vendor information/applications are now available at www.effinghamjam.com and spaces are available at a low price of $100 per booth for the whole weekend. (Food vendor pricing is also available.)

Interested in sponsoring? There are still great opportunities available.

Information about HAM-JAM sponsorships can be found on the HAM-JAM website (www.effinghamjam.com) or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.

*all subject to change/cancellation

http://www.effinghamcountychamber.com;

http://www.effinghamjam.com