Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Founded in 1917, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is the county’s leading advocate and champion for business. The Chamber works to create a climate of growth and success in our community by providing leadership opportunities as well as a volunteer programs and business-building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of Effingham County businesses. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Effingham County Chamber is leading efforts to achieve business success and community growth.

We help our members with business resources such as educational seminars, business outreach programs, and networking opportunities. We also provide the community with resources such as relocation packages, consumer information and networking opportunities as well.

EVENT:

EffingHam- Jam 2021

Enjoy an Evening of BBQ tasting, music and more at the 2021 EffingHam-JAM!

Friday, July 23, 2021 – 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, 2021 – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

www.effinghamjam.com

Effingham County Chamber of Commerce

903 Keller Drive, Effingham, IL 62401