Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Prepare for an exciting afternoon of music, mouthwatering food, thrilling activities, and a heartwarming act of generosity in Effingham. Today, we have the pleasure of having Lucinda Hart, President & CEO of Effingham County Chamber, and Vickie Kight, Executive Director of Enduring Freedom Ministries, share the thrilling details with us.

FreedomFest 2023: A Day of Celebration

Save the date for Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, as Enduring Freedom Ministries presents FreedomFest at 304 S West, Shumway, IL 62461. This event promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Here’s what’s in store:

– Talented Bands: Enjoy the afternoon with live music from incredibly talented bands that will keep you entertained throughout the event.

– Delicious Food: Savor delectable pulled pork, hot dogs, chili, snow cones, and homemade ice cream.

– Family Fun: Let the kids have a blast with a large kid’s activity area, a petting zoo, bounce houses, train rides, and numerous activity booths.

– Generosity in Action: Take advantage of the clothing pantry and free groceries, making sure that everyone in the community has access to essential items.

What makes FreedomFest 2023 even more special is that it’s FREE for all! So, bring your family, friends, and neighbors to share in the joy of community celebration.

Enduring Freedom Ministries is located near the intersection of Illinois Route 33 and West Street in Shumway. They are known for their dedicated community efforts, which include running a soup kitchen in their Five and Two Restaurant and operating a food pantry.

If you have any questions or need more information, you can contact Enduring Freedom Ministries at 217-240-0059.

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering a thriving community. Their support for events like FreedomFest 2023 reflects their commitment to bringing the community together and creating a brighter future for Effingham.

We invite you to join us at FreedomFest 2023 for a day of celebration, unity, and giving back to the community. Let’s come together to make this event a memorable one for everyone in Effingham!