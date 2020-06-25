Effingham County Animal Control is expanding

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Effingham County Animal Control is back with a look at furry friends looking for their furever homes.

Here is more from the shelter:

We are a no-kill animal control, and as a result we most often get in the animals that require more medical attention than most. We try our best to reunite lost and found animals with their owners. We try to educate the public about the benefits of spaying and neutering, the importance of microchipping, proper kitten care, and how to address behavior issues before giving up a pet.

We help to match people looking for a pet with an animal suited to their family and lifestyle. We also offer a microchip service. Should your pet escape and get lost, if someone finds him or her, they can take it to a rescue or veterinarian to be scanned. If microchipped, your contact information will come up and you will be reunited with your pet

We try our best to reach out to and work with other rescues and organizations to help take care of and place our special needs animals. We couldn’t do what we do without the help of our community and communities like us.









In exciting news, our building expansion is nearly finished! We will have a meet and greet room, new office, and a new cat room! We are on the hunt for items to decorate and furnish it. We have an amazon wish list. We are looking to make our shelter a fun, hip, uplifting, and comfortable place to be for not only the public, but for our animals.





701 East Eichie Ave

Effingham, Il 62401