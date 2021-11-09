Effingham Chamber presents Hometown Christmas

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the Downtown Effingham Hometown Christmas, December 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Enjoy all the traditions of Christmas in downtown Effingham with Santa, food trucks, winter drinks and more.

In addition, children 12 and under can receive a personalized letter from Santa. Parents just need to fill out an online form for each child. That online process begins during Hometown Christmas, and the final day to submit a request is December 13th.

Effingham County Chamber

P.O. Box 643 | 903 Keller Drive

Effingham, IL 62401

http://www.effinghamcountychamber.com/