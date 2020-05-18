Effects of hearing loss on everyday situations with Beltone

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Beltone joins us to share signs of hearing loss.

Effects of hearing loss on everyday situations

Adjusting hearing aids remotely. You do not need to leave home. We can do the adjustment remotely from our office.

We offer free hearing tests. This gives us a baseline of comparison to monitor any changes in an individual’s hearing.

Hearing loss is gradual and the consequences of untreated hearing loss can often be permanent. People should be aware of the signs of hearing loss and have their hearing checked annually.

During the Corona Virus we are offering curbside service. People can call ahead and we will come to your car to get your hearing aids and clean them for you. You do not have to come inside for service.

During the Corona Virus Beltone is offering a pack of free batteries to anyone who has a hearing aid.

Beltone

217-443-0682

710 N. Vermilion

Danville, IL 61832