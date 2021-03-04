Effective mask wearing tips with Carle

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We have heard almost since the beginning of the pandemic how effective wearing a mask can prevent getting and spreading COVID-19. Over time, we have seen the variety of masks and the way they are being worn increasingly change. Today we welcome Casey Benson, a COVID response specialist at Carle Health, who is going to share with us the best way to wear a mask for protection and also demonstrate how a mask should be worn.



First, why is it important for people to wear a mask?

• The COVID virus is transmitted mostly through respiratory droplets released into the air when someone coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. Masks inhibit the spread of those droplets into the air for someone else to breathe.

• Masks are very relevant for someone even without symptoms as they may feel fine, but they could be sharing virus-laden droplets into the air.

Not all masks are effective. What is most effective?

• Have two or more layers of a washable, breathable fabric or wear one disposable mask underneath a cloth mask.

• Completely cover your nose and mouth.

• Fit snugly against your face.

• Remember to wear a mask underneath your winter weather gear like a scarf or ski masks.

What mask should not be worn?

• Those made from fabrics which make it hard to breathe, like vinyl, for example.

• Fabrics with large holes like some crocheted, knitted or netting.

• Those with exhalation valves or vents – they may not prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.

• Those that are considered medical grade or N95 masks. Those types of masks worn by healthcare workers are fitted to individuals and those you may buy online or in a store may not fit your face to provide the best protection.

• Also, children under 2 years of age do not need to wear a mask.

Are face shields as effective as masks?

• No, face shields are not a substitute for a mask.

• Think of them as an addition. They are designed to protect eyes, but a person wearing a shield should also wear a mask.

Let’s talk about fit. How should a mask fit on the face?

• Always cover the nose and mouth.

• Never around your neck or up on your forehead.

• Never loose on the face, but fitted around the nose and chin with no large gaps on the sides of the face.

• Knot the ear loops so the mask fits more snugly around the face.

• Wearing a mask that fits snuggly can help limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

• In lab tests with dummies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found exposure to infectious aerosols decreased by about 95% when they both wore tightly fitted masks.

What about mask maintenance? How can we best care for our mask?

• When you are wearing your mask, do not handle it a lot as you could be contaminating the material. Wash or sanitize your hands before handling your mask. Put it on and off by the loops around your ears.

• Wash fabric masks every day. You can use regular laundry detergent. Dispose of one-time use masks properly in trash bins.

• To summarize, what are some takeaways?

Masks are an important part of our daily health and wellness routine to be sure.

• Equally important is washing your hands or using hand sanitizer, social distancing from others, stay home when you are sick and get a vaccine as soon as you are eligible.