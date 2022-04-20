Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ebertfest Film Festival

Roger and Chaz Ebert, could have founded a film festival anywhere but they brought it to his home town, and Chaz Ebert has honored that by giving so much time and resources as a gift to the festival and the College of Media. The festival starts as a joint production of The College of Media at the University of Illinois and Chaz Ebert. But the festival couldn’t go ahead without the support of sponsoring individuals and businesses.

The most common question I receive is who our guests will be and what movies will we show. Unfortunately, whether you’re Sundance or Ebertfest – film festivals don’t get to make schedule announcements until very late in the process. The reason for this is the movie business itself. Even when we get an agreement, we don’t get to go public with that until close to the festival. Just last week one of our headliners passed away, Gilbert Gottfried.

There are lots of festivals that show good movies, Ebertfest likes to think that we show good movies but that we inspire something good too. Roger Ebert’s idea about films was that they were empathy machines: they give us the chance to walk in another’s shoes and to see the world as they see it.

Film gives us the chance to bring people closer together and build communities – rather than creating the kinds of divisions between people we might see elsewhere. That is why there is such a family feel among the audience at the festival and why filmmakers say it is their favorite festival to visit.

There are few film festivals where Tilda Swinton dances with the audience in a conga line through the theatre!

Passes are now on sale for the 22nd Annual Ebertfest. Passes are 200 dollars each and that covers 12 films and all the encounters with our filmmaker guests – so, for close to the price of a movie at a multiplex, you get a movie at a festival with the filmmakers present and the opportunity to talk to them about the movie you just watched. If you have a film fan in your family and friends, what better gift could you give.

