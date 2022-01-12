Eberhardt Village Assisted Living helping seniors stay independent

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

At Eberhardt Village Assisted Living, we are able to help seniors stay as independent as possible. They are able to have assistance as needed but also stay active in the facility as well as in the community. We offer a safe place to call home either for a few months or years. Here our residents enjoy daily activities, fun outings, healthy meals and peace of mind knowing that they are being cared for. Some of our residents are still active in the community. When they come, they can bring their vehicles with them and come and go as they wish. Our residents really do become our family!

At Eberhardt Village there are service levels of care. When you are in the process of admission, the Director or Community Nurse will go over the care options and find what’s best for the individual. Your base rent includes: 3 meals a day, social activities, alert pendant, utilities including phone and WIFI, cable tv, 24 hour staffing, and other services. Your service level is based on need. You are also priority status for Skilled Care at the adjoining Arthur Home. At Eberhardt Senior Communities we offer Independent Living Duplexes, Assisted Living, and Skilled Care facilities. We bridge the gap between living at home and a nursing home.

Eberhardt Senior Community is unique because we are not owned by a large corporation. We are a private community and are run by a very good Board of Directors who have the best interest of the facility at heart. We strive to be involved in Arthur and the surrounding communities that has always supported us especially during the last couple of years.

Eberhardt Senior Community

Business/Organization Phone

217-543-4520

Business/Organization Address

431 W Palmer St.

Arthur Il 61911