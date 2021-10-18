Easy self-care workout using your own body weight with J.Gil Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Fitness is for every body and we want to help you find the one(s) you love by offering a variety of training programs to meet your needs virtually or at our private studio – group training, personal training, workout guides, pop up events, and on-demand fitness.

As we move into the holiday season, we want to remind every body of the important of taking care of yourself and taking time for yourself. Self care encourages you to maintain a healthy relationship with yourself as you cannot give to others what you don’t have yourself. Many use fitness/exercise/movement as forms of self care and we love that, and we’re 100% here to help with that.

We continue to offer live virtual group training and personal training sessions as a lot of people have found the convenience of working out at home. We even offer online personal training giving you the option to workout anytime, anywhere with a custom program to exceed your fitness goals and form long term habits.

We offer your first Group Training class or PT Consultation free.

Halloween is almost here and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have some spooky good fun! Join us for an extra special CampEx packed with Halloween themed exercises and music. Dress up in your favorite costume, or don’t, but please make sure you can workout in your attire, and leave all wings and tails in the lobby.

When: Saturday 10/30 11A

Where: J.Gil Fitness – Virtual & In-Studio – 313B S. Staley Rd. Champaign

What: Experience strength training and cardio full body movements that’ll have you sweating and your muscles burning. With a new workout every day, these classes are designed to keep the body guessing. Spots must be reserved in advance to maintain capacity limits. Use an existing pack and sign up via MyPTHub, or purchase a new one at package at www.jgilfitness.com/signup. Masks are required outside of your exercise space, and we’ll have the garage door open for fresh air.



