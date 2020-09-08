Easy meals that can be fixed ahead of time with Lisa Lewey-Shields

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back with two of many meal ideas to fix a head of time to take the stress out of supper time.

Here’s more from Lisa:

I have heard these words over and over and over…I am so over this (COVID). I am so tired and I do not have the time for working to come home for baths and house and home and THEN 4-5 hours of homework and lessons and remote or e-learning…… AND THEN to fix dinner too…….

I totally understand and get it. Fix foods that you can fix the weekend before or the night before and freeze or bag and just reheat.

Take the stress off of YOU!

Here are two of many ideas to fix a head of time……

Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheese Casserole

1 lb sausage Browned and Drained

1 lb Bacon crispy and crumbled

8 eggs

2 cups milk or ½ & ½

½ tsp mustard

1 cup shredded cheese

2 slices bread – broken into pieces

Mix all together and bake in 9×9 sprayed casserole dish

350° for 45 mins. Can be prepared the night before baking and serving.

Reheats well.

Lisa’s Meatloaf

2- 3 lb ground chuck

1 lb ground pork

1 lb ground turkey

2 eggs *

½ -¾ cup milk**

½ sleeve crushed saltine crackers ***

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

1 envelope Lipton/GV/Aldi dry onion soup mix

¾ – 1 cup quick oats

½ cup ketchup

2-3 T. yellow mustard

1 small or ½ of a large yellow sweet onion diced or minced

½- 1 cup diced peppers – red, yellow, orange or green

½ t. gran onion

½ t. gran garlic

1 clove fresh garlic diced

2 T parsley chopped

Salt and Pepper

*3 eggs if using more than 5 lbs of meat

**1 cup milk if using 5+ lbs of meat

***increase to 1 full sleeve of saltines if using 5+ lbs of meat and increasing the above ingredients.

Sauce for top:

Ketchup (maybe ? 1- 1½ cups)

Yellow mustard (?? 2 + Tablespoons)

Onions (½ of a small diced finely tiny tiny or 2 T dried minced)

Brown sugar (¼ cup)

Garlic ( 1 clove minced finely… or ½ tsp of gran garlic)

I never measure anything so taste and add, taste and tweak it….

Blend all ingredients together and heat on top of stove in sauce pan until onions are cooked and brown sugar is dissolved.

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Mix all the above ingredients in a very large bowl until everything is incorporated well.

Place into a large baking dish or a 9×13 casserole pan or a lasagna pan.

Form into loaf shape or classic meatloaf shape.

Bake for 30 mins and take and CAREFULLY drain off excess grease. *

Place back into oven and bake for an additional 20 – 25 mins.

Remove from oven and drain off excess grease again.

Now smother the top of the meatloaf with about ½ of the sauce.

Bake for an additional 15 mins. Add additional sauce on top of meatloaf or

Save and place in bowl or ramekin to serve on table.

Save leftovers to be rewarmed or served cold or as a meatloaf sandwich.

*Do not drain excess grease down sink. Drain into bowl or pot and discard properly after it cools.