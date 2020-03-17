Easy, kid-friendly meals with Colleen of Dish Passionate Cuisine

A special guest, Easton, is helping Colleen whip up an easy, kid-friendly meal today…

Breakfast Crescent Casserole

8 Slices of Bacon, Cooked and Cut Up (baked or microwaved)

2 Tubes of Crescent Rolls

5 Eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 C Milk

Salt and Pepper

2 C Shredded Cheese

Pre-heat oven to 375. Grease a 9’x13′ Pan with cooking spray or butter.

Once bacon has cooled, use scissors to cut up into 1 inch pieces.

Roll crescent rolls according to package instructions and place side by side in the baking dish.

Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Fold in the bacon and cheese, then pour mixture over the crescent rolls. Bake until the crescent rolls are golden and the eggs are set. Approximately 22-25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and serve warm.

