Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit: Hunger Avengers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The largest fundraising event of the year, the Prom Benefit for Hunger Relief, will be held on March 7, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn. This year’s theme is Hunger Avengers – and we have a prom court competing to raise the most money. Whoever raises the most money will be crowned king & queen the night of the event. There are still tickets available and a few volunteer opportunities available.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is the largest foodbank in our 18-county service area in eastern Illinois. We serve 58,000 people each month through our partner agencies and programs. 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in eastern Illinois struggles with food insecurity.

We are the largest foodbank in our 18-county service area.

Tickets and volunteer opportunities are still available for the Prom Benefit! Anyone interested can visit prombenefit.com

Eastern Illinois Foodbank

217-328-3663

2405 North Shore Dr, Urbana IL 61802

http://www.eifoodbank.org; http://www.prombenefit.com