Easter is “like Christmas” for local chocolate shop

Flesor’s Candy Kitchen has been a staple of downtown Tuscola since the grandfather of Ann Flesor Beck and Devon Flesor opened it back in 1901. Literal generations of families have grown up enjoying their hand-made treats: ice cream, candy, soda, and of course plenty of homemade chocolates.

Today, the two sisters stopped by ciLiving to talk about the many confections they’ve created specifically for this Easter…including handmade chocolate eggs. You can learn more about Flesor’s amazing selection of chocolates, their soda fountain and so much more at: https://www.flesorskitchen.com