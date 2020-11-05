East Central Illinois Community Action Agency to host drive-thru community health fair

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

East Central Illinois Community Action Agency announces the upcoming DRIVE-THRU COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR.

Their mission: Helping Families move towards Self sufficiency In regards to Education , Employment, Affordable Housing Expenses

Energy Assistance
Rental Assistance to avoid eviction
Rental Deposit Assistance
Education Barriers/ Scholarships
College Preparation

EVENT:
Drive-Thru Community Health Fair Friday, Nov. 6th
1 TO 4PM

East Central Illinois Community Action Agency announces the upcoming DRIVE-THRU COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR. Friday, November 6, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Community members will be invited to drive down Vermilion Street, turn west on North Street (parallel to Temple Plaza) and receive a variety of items from ECICAA and our community partners. While remaining safely in their cars, they will be directed through the line and benefit from resources such as: A Collection of Home Cleaning Supplies, Personal Protection Wear Kits, Samples of Healthy Snacks for Children and Adults, *50 Thanksgiving food boxes including a TURKEY, School Supplies, COVID Prevention Information, Family Dental Kits, Diabetes and Blood Pressure Health Management during the Pandemic, Drug, Alcohol and Gambling Awareness with Community Resources. *The first 50 to arrive will be gifted with a food box!

East Central Illinois Community Action
217-554-9114
56 N. Vermilion
Danville, Il. 61832

