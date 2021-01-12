Easier now than ever to improve your hearing with Illini Hearing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Andy Bierbaum, owner and Board Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist, shares more about Illini Hearing.



We are the 2020 people’s choice. We work with all major brands on hearing aids not just one. I have 25 years experience, starting with building hearing aids in high school and then going on to become licensed to fit and dispense hearing aids in Illinois and Indiana and then becoming nationally board certified about ten years later.

The most common complaint we have is that the patient cannot hear well in noise. Working with all brands of hearing aids we can offer the right technology for each patient. Some of the newest technology have smart technology to learn from the patient’s preferences.

Again, working with all brands is a huge benefit. Some brands only connect directly with iPhone. other brands can connect directly with both android and iPhone. Some brands have features that excel more than others and having the option to choose the right brand for them without being limited to just one brand.

A new law passed recently that applies to many Illinois Medicare supplements to help more people than ever afford the help they need.

