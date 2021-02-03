Dueling Pianos Valentine’s Day Show at Beef House Dinner Theater

Covington, IN (WCIA)

Make plans now for the Valentine’s Weekend Dinner Shows where you can bring your sweetheart, have a delicious meal and then be entertained in a fun, high energy, crowd participatory evening, singing along to your favorite songs and special requests.

Chrissy Sparks has been a local musician in the area forever. Her dueling partner Tim Atwood lives in Nashville and played piano in the staff band at The Grand Ol Opry for 38 years! Now he has a successful solo career with a brand new CD out called “Who I Am”. When Tim and Chrissy play together they have magical musical chemistry. They never practice their show ahead of time and will never do the same songs or the same show twice. They play “off the cuff” and just have FUN! They also encourage the audience to interact and make song requests.

Dueling Pianos

Chrissy Sparks & Tim Atwood

Feb 12-14

Beef House Dinner Theater

Covington, IN

Box office 217-499-5355

beefhouserolls.com