Dueling Pianos Summer Showdown at Beef House Dinner Theatre

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tim Atwood and Chrissy Sparks are back at the pianos and their Sunday Matinee on August 29 is already sold out! .The evening shows on August 27 and 28 are over half full so don’t miss out on this exciting event. Christian Cunningham and Logan Kirby will be dropping in to perform, and other great entertainers are bound to pop in!

AUGUST 27, 28 & 29*, 2021

August 29* – SOLD OUT

After a sold-out run in February, Chrissy Sparks & TIm Atwood are back for a fun filled weekend of musical fun! This dynamic duo performs each year on the Country Music Cruise and we are pleased that they will once again bring their show to us. Chrissy is a regional musician and the resident pianist at the BHDT. Tim is a 38 year veteran of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. Enjoy an exciting even of excellent piano music, great vocalists, and a little comedy!

August 27 & 28 – Evening Shows – Doors Open 6:00 pm Eastern with 8:00 pm Show

AUgust 29 – *Matinee Shows – Doors Open 12:30 pm Eastern with 2:00 pm Show





RESERVATIONS ON SALE NOW

$52 per person includes dinner & show