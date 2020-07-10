Duden & Silver providing HVAC services for “Our Town: Rantoul”

Duden & Silver has been serving the HVAC needs of Gifford, Penfield, Rantoul, St. Joe, Armstrong, Potomac, Ludlow, and the surrounding areas since the Fall of 1989.

The company even survived the Gifford tornado in 2013 which completely destroyed their shop…forcing them to work out of a trailer in Rantoul. Making the best of a bad situation, Duden & Silver was able to install new heating & cooling systems in many of the homes that had to be re-built.

Duden and Silver does heating, cooling, geo-thermal, in-floor radiant heat, boiler heat, and ductless split systems. However, their strength is their service. As a family owned and operated company, Duden and Silver works on all brands of equipment and can usually get to your call either the same day or the next morning…depending on the severity of the problem.

For more information, contact Duden & Silver, Inc. at 103 N Main St, Gifford, IL 61847 or call (217) 568-7954. You can also visit them online.