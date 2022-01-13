DSC looking to finish annual Tree of Hope fundraiser strong

There a just a few weeks left in the 28th annual Tree of Hope campaign for DSC. They hope to reach their $185,000 goal by January 31st and they need your help. Just ask Maddon Herrig, his parents Seth and Megan, and big brother Lawson who are the 2021 DSC Tree of Hope Spokesfamily this year.

When Maddon was not quite three years old, the family was told that Maddon has a speech disorder called Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS). Childhood Apraxia of Speech is a lifelong speech disorder that he will not ever “grow out of,” but he can overcome. Having CAS means that Maddon knows exactly what we are saying to him and what he wants to say back to us, but he has a really hard time getting his mouth, lips, tongue, vocal cords, jaw, etc., coordinated enough to make that response. So, for most of his four years of life, Maddon’s thoughts, wants, and needs have been stuck inside his brain, with no way out.

There is hope though thanks to DSC. Throughout Maddon’s life, he has received speech therapy, developmental therapy, and also participated in a program called PLAY project. DSC is a place where families like the Herrig’s have found hope. DSC has wrapped their arms around the family and made them feel like everything is going to be okay. DSC has given Maddon, and so many other individuals in the community, access to a world that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

To get more information or to donate, check out their website below:

DSC

1304 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

https://www.dsc-illinois.org