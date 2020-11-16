DSC kicks off 2020 Tree of Hope Campaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 27th annual Tree of Hope Campaign is officially underway. Developmental Services Center kicked off the event by lighting three trees located at the corner of Marketview and Prospect Ave in Champaign.

The agency lights a new bulb each time a $50 contribution is made. This year’s fundraising goal is $175,000.

DSC also introduced the 2020 Tree of Hope Spokesfamily: Ciara, Bryan, Reagan, and Charlotte Freres.

More from DSC:

The Tree of Hope is DSC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Donations support DSC’s annual budget, allowing the agency to continue providing services for more than 1,100 children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities or delays each year.

Please help light the way for our family and many others by making your Tree of Hope donation today!

To donate click HERE.