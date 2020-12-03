DSC introduces new Tree of Hope campaign, spokesfamily

Developmental Services Center is proud to introduce the new spokesfamily for this year’s Tree of Hope campaign: The Freres Family.

Their daughter, Charlotte, is three years old and has a severe form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele. This meant her spine had not fully closed, and she would need surgery shortly after birth to repair spinal tissues protruding from her back.

They later learned that Charlotte also has an unrelated genetic condition called DiGeorge Syndrome which causes developmental delays, physical abnormalities, and a compromised immune system, among other issues.

For more information on how you can be involved in this year’s campaign, visit https://www.dsc-illinois.org/.