DSC introduces 2021 “Tree of Hope” spokesfamily

DSC has introduced Maddon Herrig, his parents Seth and Megan, and big brother Lawson as their 2021 “Tree of Hope” spokesfamily!

Read what the Herrig’s have to say about how DSC has impacted their lives:

Maddon gives the best snuggles in the whole wide world, and is our family’s most cherished gift. Maddon is a freshly turned four-year-old that loves to run, jump, play, and climb. Maddon knows all the letters in the alphabet, and hasn’t met a number that he can’t identify. Maddon is a brilliant puzzle solver, and loves to build train tracks, and Lego structures. Maddon looks and acts like most four-year-old boys, but one thing that Maddon struggles to do, is something that comes naturally to almost all of the rest of us. Maddon struggles to simply speak.

When Maddon was around a year old, when many babies begin to say their first words, we started to notice that Maddon wasn’t saying any words at all. He made a lot of sounds, and he always babbled, but words weren’t something that he seemed to be getting the hang of. As time went on, and our worry began to grow, many people told us things like, “Don’t worry about it, he’s a boy,” or “It’s okay, he’s the second child,” and “He has a big brother that has never stopped talking for a second in his life, he just hasn’t had time to get a word in.” While all of these things were true (especially the nonstop talking big brother thing), none of these things were the actual reason that words were not coming easily for our Maddon.

When Maddon was not quite three years old, we were told that Maddon has a speech disorder called Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS). Childhood Apraxia of Speech is a lifelong speech disorder that he will not ever “grow out of,” but he can overcome. Having CAS means that Maddon knows exactly what we are saying to him and what he wants to say back to us, but he has a really hard time getting his mouth, lips, tongue, vocal cords, jaw, etc., coordinated enough to make that response. So, for most of his four years of life, Maddon’s thoughts, wants, and needs have been stuck inside his brain, with no way out.

There is hope though. There is so much hope because of a wonderful organization in our community, called DSC. Throughout Maddon’s life, he has received speech therapy, developmental therapy, and also participated in a program called PLAY project. DSC is a place where families like ours have found hope. DSC has wrapped their arms around our family and made us feel like everything is going to be okay. DSC has given our Maddon, and so many other individuals in our community access to a world that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.