Drive-thru and online job fairs coming to Central Illinois

The cornerstone of Express Employment Professionals is helping individuals find employment and companies find great employees to fill their open positions. They specialize in Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, Office and Administration, and high-end Professional roles. Express Employment Professionals represents over 300 companies in the Central Illinois area and is currently hiring for hundreds of positions. Many are for essential businesses that need employees right away, and other positions are for companies who will need people to start in the next several weeks as the economy begins to reopen.

Drive Thru Job Fair

Friday June 5th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Express is partnering with the Illinois WorkNet facility to use their parking lot for job seekers to drive up, drop off their resume and speak to a recruiter about open positions and the type of work they are interested in. It is social distance approved.

We have fun while getting people jobs! We get to have daily interactions with the community members and learn about organizations in our community. We have a large connection to the workforce and have the ability to connect with people on a daily basis to help people find great careers and companies find great employees.

Virtual Job Fair

Friday June 12th

This will be an online event for job seekers to sign up for their preferred time slot to get connected with a recruiter immediately for a virtual interview and on the spot hiring! This is your chance to get connected with a new job, right from the comfort of your own home.

Friday Lunches

Every Friday we are provided lunch from a local restaurant in the area to help support small business!

Express Employment Professionals

217-355-8500

1001 N Mattis Ave

Champaign IL 61820

http://www.expresspros.com/ChampaignIL