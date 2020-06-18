DQ unveils new Blizzard menu for summer

The Summer Blizzard Menu at DQ is filled with iconic summer-inspired flavors and new innovations and is now available at locations nationwide for the entire summer (thru August).

Summer Blizzard Menu

o The new Oreo® Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, a delightful combination of cheesecake pieces and Oreo cookie pieces blended with creamy DQ signature vanilla soft serve.

o The new Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard Treat, which includes real raspberries, soft fudge pieces and choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve.

o The new Wonder Woman Cookie Collision Blizzard Treat, a mix of chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolatey brownie dough and fudge blended with DQ’s world famous vanilla soft serve.

o The new Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat, a mix of Frosted Animal Cookie pieces and pink confetti frosting blended with vanilla soft serve.

o The S’mores Blizzard Treat, a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates, graham crackers pieces and vanilla soft serve.

o The Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, a deliciously sweet mixture of cotton candy pieces and colorful sprinkles blended with vanilla soft serve.

Father’s Day

• Give Dad a Father’s Day treat unlike any other with a delicious DQ Fudge & Crunch Cake. It starts with an irresistible fudge and crunch center, surrounded by layers of our world-famous vanilla and chocolate soft serve. And to top it off, it’s decorated with a fun design that Dad will love.

• Sweeten up Father’s Day and order your DQ Cake today. Order yours today via DQcakes.com, or visit the Drive-thru.

• There are many designs to choose from for Father’s Day or you can custom create the perfect cake for your celebration. Call in advance, we can design and decorate a custom-made DQ® cake for your extra special celebration.

• DQ® Cakes are available as 8” and 10” round and sheet cakes for your larger gatherings.

Drumstick® Blizzard® (Available starting Monday, 6/22)

• The NEW Drumstick Blizzard is a mix of chocolate coated waffle pieces, chopped peanuts and DQ’s world-famous vanilla soft serve.

• The NEW Drumstick Blizzard is a crossover of two classics which means you get all the fun of a Blizzard Treat and all the flavor of a Drumstick. It’s a dynamic duo that will have the entire family jumping for joy!