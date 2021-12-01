Downtown Springfield coming to life for Old Capitol Holiday Walks

Each year, Downtown Springfield and their many unique, locally-owned shops pull out all of the stops for the most magical time of the year–the Old Capitol Holiday Walks! From November 27th through December 22nd, enjoy festivities downtown Wednesdays from 4-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-7pm.

Entertainment includes the LRS Ice Skating Rink, carriage rides, the Mistletoe Market, Festival of Trees and many other fun activities. Parking is free at the meters every single day through Dec. 31st, although follow the time limits or you will be ticketed.

