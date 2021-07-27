Downtown Mattoon offers experience, opportunity

Mattoon, IL (WCIA) So much is happening this summer in downtown Mattoon. Ed Dowd, the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce says there are many things you won’t want to miss.

New Mattoon Downtown Mural that complements the existing Downtown Mural.

Chamber Buck$ – Chamber Buck$ come in increments of $5, $10, $20 and $25. They can be spent at over 70 Mattoon Chamber Member Businesses.

Looking for a job? Every single business in Mattoon is in desperate need of employees!

Chamber Golf Classic – August 6th at Meadowview Golf Course. There is still room for foursomes. Plus, don’t miss the non-golfers raffle for $3,000…just $10 per ticket!

