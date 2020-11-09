Downtown Chicago hosting “The FRIENDS Experience”

Don’t miss “The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Chicago,” an immersive experience replicating the iconic television show opened in downtown Chicago!

Open now through January 3, the experience offers 12 nostalgia-packed rooms of re-created show sets, original props, behind-the-scenes info, a retail store and more. Each room offers a unique photo opp including one where guests can pretend to lift a couch on a staircase to reenact the “PIVOT” scene with Ross, guests can lounge on Joey and Chandler’s recliners in their apartment and even hangout in Monica’s kitchen. The experience is also “Monica Clean” with several comprehensive health and safety plans in place such as temperature checks upon entry, requirement of masks, hand sanitizer stations and staff consistently wiping down surfaces within the exhibit.

“The One in Chicago”will be located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Ave. (the corner of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Ohio St.). Hours are posted on the website www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Chicago. Guests can reserve a timed-entry ticket priced at $35.00 plus taxes and fees.