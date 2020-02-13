“Downhill” and “Birds of Prey” hit big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A relationship comedy and a superhero movie are on area screens this week. Here to review Downhill and Birds of Prey, as well as settle a bet are film critics, Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Birds of Prey

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord (Ewan McGregor). Loud and inert, this action film pulls off the impressive trick of being chockful of mayhem yet boring as the many fights and car chases prove uninspired and repetitious. Robbie and her fellow castmates are fine, but they deserve a better movie. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 109 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Downhill

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple (Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. A potentially effective comedy proves to be a muddle of tones as the comedic approach never come together. Is this supposed to be a satire? A broad comedy? The lack of chemistry between the two leads dooms this one from the start. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 86 minutes. AMC-C, SAV. (Starts Friday)