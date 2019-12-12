Doug Wilson to Host “I Remember Christmas”

3 News Now
Chrisman, Ill. (WCIA)

TLC star and central Illinois native, Doug Wilson, is back in town this weekend to host and perform at “I Remember Christmas.”

Hidden Garden Presents: I Remember Christmas

A musical revue directed by Jodi Prosser Muller of Fithian.

Hosted by Doug Wilson of HGTV’s “Trading Spaces.” Meet and greet with Doug will take place 1 hour prior to both shows for an upcharge of $15. Make reservations now!

I Remember Christmas

10 professional vocal performers share their favorite Christmas memory followed by a performance of their favorite Christmas song.

Starting Saturday, December 14th at 6PM
Chicken and Noodle Dinner–$35

Sunday, December 15th, 2PM
Drink and Dessert–$20

