Doug Wilson to Host “I Remember Christmas”

Chrisman, Ill. (WCIA)
TLC star and central Illinois native, Doug Wilson, is back in town this weekend to host and perform at “I Remember Christmas.”
Hidden Garden Presents: I Remember Christmas
A musical revue directed by Jodi Prosser Muller of Fithian.
Hosted by Doug Wilson of HGTV’s “Trading Spaces.” Meet and greet with Doug will take place 1 hour prior to both shows for an upcharge of $15. Make reservations now!
10 professional vocal performers share their favorite Christmas memory followed by a performance of their favorite Christmas song.
Starting Saturday, December 14th at 6PM
Chicken and Noodle Dinner–$35
Sunday, December 15th, 2PM
Drink and Dessert–$20