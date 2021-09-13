“Doubt – A Parable, by John Patrick Shanley” at Twin City Theatre Company

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Twin City Theatre Company is in our 6th year of operation. We perform small cast plays and musicals that are entertaining, educating, and thought-provoking.

We have a weekly booth at the Urbana Farmer’s Market. The most frequest question we are asked is “Where do you perform?” Our former venue, The SoDo Theatre on South Neil in Champaign, was redeveloped into The Axe Bar. Our upcoming production of “Doubt – A Parable”, is being performed on the Monticello Theatre Association’s stage. We are actvely seeking a new venue in Champaign-Urbana for 2022.

UPCOMING SHOW:

Doubt – A Parable, by John Patrick Shanley

September 18, 19, 24,25 26

Ticket’s $15 Adults, $12 Seniors and Students

All audience members must wear a mask.

We are working on also setting up a livestream on the show – details later.

Twin City Theatre Company

http://www.twincitytheatreco.org