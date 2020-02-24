Doty & Dexter back on the CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Doty & Dexter are back on our CI Stage!

Here’s more from the duo:

Stacy Doty has been a musician all of his life. His parents were both musicians and he has sang since he was a child and was featured in choirs and statewide choirs during his junior, high school, and college years. He plays the guitar, mandolin and native american flute.

His former bands have been the long running “Whiskey Jack”, the “Sawyer Brothers Band” for 10 years, the equally long running “Pearl Handle Band”, as well as others throughout his 45 years of live performance. He was signed to AMI Productions in Nashville, TN in the mid 1980s and had radio airplay in the USA and Europe.

Joining Stacy at his show is Wendy Dexter. She provides excellent harmony as well as audience interaction. Together they provide a very entertaining show.

Biography

Born and raised in Charleston, Illinois. My father and mother were both musicians and toured in the 40’s and 50’s for USO tours. His father was a guitarist and a lap steel guitar player. My mother sang, so I was always around music at a very early age. My mother told me that I was not one to go outside and play; but rather listen to my father give guitar lessons, or watch rehearsals that his father and bandmates used to have in his kitchen. When I was 11, my father went to Samuels in Mattoon and bought me my first guitar…a Hagstrom.

Since then, I began playing Mandolin and Native American Flute. I started my first band when I was 15 and have’nt stopped since. My past affiliations have been with a very short stint with a very famous National band in 1970, and much longer with the bands WhiskeyJack, Sawyer Brothers, and many others over the years. I’ve also toured all over the U.S.A with the Nancy Hays Show as well as having one song recorded and made a hit by Glen Campbell in the mid 80’s. I was also offered a recording contract with RCA and AMI during the mid-1980’s and had airplay in European nations with a song that I had written. I’ve had the privilege to open for many artists such as Ronnie Millsap, Conway Twitty, Dan Seals, Bellamy Brothers, Roy Clark, just to name a few.

UPCOMING SHOW:

We’re Back @JAC!

Saturday at 7 PM – 9 PM

Jackson Avenue Coffee

708 Jackson Ave, Charleston, Illinois 61920