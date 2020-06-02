Domestic national park tours with Collette

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Lora Carlson, Business Development Manager with Collette, is helping us get out of town!
Here’s more from Lora:
Collette creates guided tour packages that are sold through travel agencies. We travel to all 7 continents with over 160 different itineraries. We’ve been in business for 102 years, family owned, and a US based company.
Destinations that are trending right now = Domestic tours to National Parks.
Peace of mind travel protection: With Collette’s travel protection (insurance), guests can cancel up to the day before travel and get a full cash refund no questions asked and no paperwork.
I’d like to highlight two domestic National Parks tours:
America’s Cowboy Country & Pacific Northwest & California
Variety of travel styles (classic, one hotel stays, small group trips, river cruises, faith tours)
Current Promotion:
For travel before March 30, 2021:
10% off domestic tour
15% off international tours
For travel April 1 through December 31, 2021
10% off domestic and international tours
Book by June 30, 2020