Domestic national park tours with Collette

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lora Carlson, Business Development Manager with Collette, is helping us get out of town!

Here’s more from Lora:

Collette creates guided tour packages that are sold through travel agencies. We travel to all 7 continents with over 160 different itineraries. We’ve been in business for 102 years, family owned, and a US based company.

Destinations that are trending right now = Domestic tours to National Parks.

Peace of mind travel protection: With Collette’s travel protection (insurance), guests can cancel up to the day before travel and get a full cash refund no questions asked and no paperwork.

I’d like to highlight two domestic National Parks tours:

America's Cowboy Country & Pacific Northwest & California









America's Cowboy Country Tour











Pacific Northwest and California Tour

Variety of travel styles (classic, one hotel stays, small group trips, river cruises, faith tours)

Current Promotion:

For travel before March 30, 2021:

10% off domestic tour

15% off international tours

For travel April 1 through December 31, 2021

10% off domestic and international tours

Book by June 30, 2020