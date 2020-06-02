Domestic national park tours with Collette

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lora Carlson, Business Development Manager with Collette, is helping us get out of town!

Here’s more from Lora:

Collette creates guided tour packages that are sold through travel agencies. We travel to all 7 continents with over 160 different itineraries. We’ve been in business for 102 years, family owned, and a US based company.

Destinations that are trending right now = Domestic tours to National Parks.

Peace of mind travel protection: With Collette’s travel protection (insurance), guests can cancel up to the day before travel and get a full cash refund no questions asked and no paperwork.

I’d like to highlight two domestic National Parks tours:
America’s Cowboy Country & Pacific Northwest & California

America’s Cowboy Country Tour
Pacific Northwest and California Tour

Variety of travel styles (classic, one hotel stays, small group trips, river cruises, faith tours)

Current Promotion:
For travel before March 30, 2021:
10% off domestic tour
15% off international tours

For travel April 1 through December 31, 2021
10% off domestic and international tours

Book by June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon