“Do you want to build a snowman?” United Way of Danville Area Winter 2022 Campaign

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

United Way of Danville Area, Inc. continues to support behavioral health, creating safe and prosperous community, and emergency and essential services within our local area. We want our community members to have resources to provide for their emotional, mental, and physical health. We want everyone in our community, no matter the age, to be feel safe and productive. We do all of this by mobilizing the caring power of our community by funding programs that fight for the health and well-being of those in Vermilion County, IL, Fountain County, IN, and Warren County, IN.

This funding cycle we are investing 47% to Behavioral Health, 47% Creating Safe and Prosperous Communities, 6% Emergency & Essential Services and other donor allocated programs.

Over 16,000 live will be impacted this year! Local Programs. Local Dollars. Local Impact. 22 programs, 17 agencies, 3 impact areas.

Behavioral Health

Donated dollars in this impact area go to fight for the physical, emotional, mental health in our community means you’re supporting programs that provide mental health services, advocacy training, healthy meals, affordable fitness programs, infant development services, bullying prevention, and sexual abuse education.

Agencies providing programs:

CASA of Vermilion County

CRIS Healthy Aging Center

Crosspoint Human Services

Danville Family YMCA

Gateway Family Services

Survivor Resource Center

Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center

Community Safety and Prosperity

Donated dollars to this impact area to fight for the safety and prosperity in our community means you’re supporting programs that advocate for children and teen success, drug and substance abuse prevention education, senior information services, transitional homelessness services, family empowerment programs, and job skill development.

Agencies providing programs:

Boy Scouts

Boys & Girls Club

CRIS Healthy Aging Center

Crosspoint Human Services

Girls Scouts

LOVE INC

Peer Court

Rosecrance

WorkSource Enterprises

Emergency & Essential Services

Designating your donation to support emergency and essential services in our community means you’re supporting programs that provide emergency assistance and mobility for area citizens.

Agencies leading the programs:

Community Action Program of Western IN

Salvation Army

Contributions to the GENERAL FUND provides support for:

Guaranteed funding for our AGENCY PARTNERS who are vetted through a volunteer-run allocation process. Disaster response, relief, and recovery. Discounted prescriptions through FamilyWize. New Parent & Baby Informational Packets for to all new parents/guardians. Free and easy access to information through PATH-Crisis 211. Provide children from birth – 5 years access to books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Leading, connecting, and collaborating with local organizations through Central Illinois Community Health Network, Danville Local Area Network, and the Vermilion County iPlan health assessment committee to better understand our areas most critical needs. Access to numerous volunteer opportunities.

United Way of Danville Area, Inc. is the leader in community impact and change. Through community conversations and research, we rally with community leaders, advocates, and donors to positively impact the areas our community needs help the most.



United Way of Danville Area, Inc.

Business/Organization Phone

217-442-3512

Business/Organization Address

425 N. Gilbert Street, Suite #3

Danville, IL 61832