Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

DLO Musical Theatre is gearing up for their upcoming production of “A Christmas Story.” Director Jerry Strain and Silas Van Camp, “Ralphie,” and Marshall Gooch, “Randy,” join ciLiving to discuss the production, highlighting show dates, times, and ticketing information.

DLO Musical Theatre’s mission is to produce live musical theater entertainment that provides opportunities for artistic and creative expression, education, and community outreach for the enrichment of individuals and the communities in which they live.

You can catch their upcoming production of “A Christmas Story” at Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School:

November 17 and 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

November 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $23 in advance or $25 at the door; student tickets are $7. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

DLO Musical Theatre

141 N. Walnut

Danville, Il., 61832

www.dlomusicaltheatre.com

www.facebook.com/DLOMusicalTheatre