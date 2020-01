Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, explores a new exhibit at the University of Illinois Rare Book and Manuscript Library.

The spring 2020 exhibit, Divine Madness, uses ancient and modern text to re-define how we think of travel.

The exhibit is open Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm at the Main Library, located at 1408 W Gregory Drive, Urbana, IL. Material is on display now through May.

For more information click HERE.