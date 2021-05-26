Divine Consign back for summer sale

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Divine Consign is a unique 4 day shopping event. Twice a year, women clean out their closets and sell their unwanted clothing items and accessories and they’re back for their summer sale with a new location and hours.
Summer Sale Dates:
CHAMPAIGN: June 3-6
The City Center- 505 S. Chestnut St.
Thursday, June 3- 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Friday, June 4- 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Sat June 5- 8:00 am – 6:00pm (1/2 Off Sale)
Sun June 6- 8:00 am – 1:00 pm (1/2 Off Sale)
There’s still time to register and be a consignor!
We are so excited to be Partnering with Salt & Light Urbana again. Consignors, if you circle Y to donate, your unsold items will go directly to Salt & Light. AND Customers, if you want to shop the Pre-Sale and are NOT a Consignor, just bring a Feminine Hygiene Product to Donate as your ticket into the sale!!
The City Center
505 S. Chestnut Street
(Corner of Neil and Green)
Champaign,