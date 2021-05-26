Divine Consign back for summer sale

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Divine Consign is a unique 4 day shopping event. Twice a year, women clean out their closets and sell their unwanted clothing items and accessories and they’re back for their summer sale with a new location and hours.


Summer Sale Dates:
CHAMPAIGN: June 3-6
The City Center- 505 S. Chestnut St.
Thursday, June 3- 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Friday, June 4- 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Sat June 5- 8:00 am – 6:00pm (1/2 Off Sale)
Sun June 6- 8:00 am – 1:00 pm (1/2 Off Sale)

There’s still time to register and be a consignor!

www.divineconsignsaleil.com

We are so excited to be Partnering with Salt & Light Urbana again. Consignors, if you circle Y to donate, your unsold items will go directly to Salt & Light. AND Customers, if you want to shop the Pre-Sale and are NOT a Consignor, just bring a Feminine Hygiene Product to Donate as your ticket into the sale!!

The City Center
505 S. Chestnut Street
(Corner of Neil and Green)
Champaign,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon