Divine Consign back for summer sale

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Divine Consign is a unique 4 day shopping event. Twice a year, women clean out their closets and sell their unwanted clothing items and accessories and they’re back for their summer sale with a new location and hours.



Summer Sale Dates:

CHAMPAIGN: June 3-6

The City Center- 505 S. Chestnut St.

Thursday, June 3- 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Friday, June 4- 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sat June 5- 8:00 am – 6:00pm (1/2 Off Sale)

Sun June 6- 8:00 am – 1:00 pm (1/2 Off Sale)







There’s still time to register and be a consignor!

www.divineconsignsaleil.com

We are so excited to be Partnering with Salt & Light Urbana again. Consignors, if you circle Y to donate, your unsold items will go directly to Salt & Light. AND Customers, if you want to shop the Pre-Sale and are NOT a Consignor, just bring a Feminine Hygiene Product to Donate as your ticket into the sale!!









The City Center

505 S. Chestnut Street

(Corner of Neil and Green)

Champaign,