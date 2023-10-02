Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spider-Man fans, get ready to swing into action this fall as the State Farm Center welcomes the spectacular “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” live in concert. This thrilling cinematic experience combines the magic of the big screen with the enchanting power of live music, promising an unforgettable evening for audiences of all ages. To shed light on what goes on behind the scenes, we sat down with Emily Marshall, the talented conductor of this mesmerizing event.

The national tour kicks off this August, stopping in more than 60 cities, including Champaign. With its breathtaking music and captivating visuals, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert promises an unforgettable night of superheroic symphony. Get your tickets and be part of this extraordinary journey into the Spider-Verse.