Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

Divas Through The Decades opens on Thursday, June 23 and runs through July 3.

The Little Theatre on the Square is proud to present Divas Through the Decades.

June 23-July 3

Back By Popular Demand! This was the last show produced at The Little Theatre On The Square and even a world-wide Pandemic couldn’t stop the music these ladies brought to the stage.

Celebrating the iconic women who changed the world and music forever, Icons is a jukebox full of the greatest hits from Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand, Cher, Dolly Parton, Madonna, Celine Dion and so many more. This musical trip down memory lane is not to be missed. Great for the entire family or a Girls Night Out! Featuring Little Theatre favorites from across the country, amazing choreography and a spectacular on-stage orchestra.