Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

Lots of great shows this winter coming to the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan!

ICONS: Divas Through The Decades – March 6-15.

Buy our Winter Fun Pack of 4 tickets for $99- a savings of up to $50!

Daddy Daughter Sweeheart Dance

Saturday, Feb. 22nd

Junie B. Jones The Musical, Jr. – March 27-29

Movies On The Mainstage – every weekend until February 23











The Little Theatre On The Square

217-728-7375

16 East Harrison

PO Box 288

Sullivan, IL 61951