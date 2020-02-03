“Disney Love Stories” at Spice Box

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

U of I student chef, Jackie Quintero, shares a preview of what she has planned for her upcoming Spice Box meal with the theme, “Disney Love Stories.”



Lumiere’s Special Dessert

Yield: 5 trifles

Ingredients

Mousse

0.2 oz powdered gelatin

0.8 oz water

4 oz milk

6 oz white chocolate, chopped

6 oz heavy cream

3 oz Oreos

Brownie

4 oz butter

8 oz sugar

2 eggs

0.2 oz vanilla extract

1 oz unsweetened cocoa powder

2.4 oz all-purpose flour

0.1 oz salt

0.1 oz baking powder

Instructions

Mousse

In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over water. Let sit until the gelatin has bloomed.

In a saucepan, heat milk over medium low heat until it comes to a simmer. Pour in the gelatin

and stir until melted and smooth.

Add white chocolate to a medium bowl. Pour in the heated milk and gelatin, then whisk

continuously until melted and smooth.

In a small bowl, whip the heavy cream until firm peaks form. Fold in 1/3 of the cream into the

milk and white chocolate.

Add in crushed Oreos to remaining cream, and mix. Add Oreo mixture to milk and white

chocolate mixture and mix until incorporated.

Let mixture set overnight

Brownie

Grease and dust with cocoa powder an 8-inch square pan.

Melt butter in a small bowl. In a large bowl place sugar and melted butter and mix.

Add in and stir eggs and vanilla extract.

Add in cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder.

Spread brownie batter into prepared pan.

Bake for 25 minutes.

Assembly

1 oz brownie

2 oz mousse

2 oz mousse

1 oz brownie

2 oz mousse

Garnish w/ whipped cream & edible gold leaf

DISNEY LOVE STORIES FRIDAY, FEB. 14TH MAKE RESERVATIONS CALL 217-333-6520 ONLINE: https://go.aces.illinois.edu/spiceboxreservations HALF HOUR TIME SLOTS: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, and 7:30 p.m