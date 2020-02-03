“Disney Love Stories” at Spice Box

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
U of I student chef, Jackie Quintero, shares a preview of what she has planned for her upcoming Spice Box meal with the theme, “Disney Love Stories.”
Lumiere’s Special Dessert
Yield: 5 trifles
Ingredients
Mousse
0.2 oz powdered gelatin
0.8 oz water
4 oz milk
6 oz white chocolate, chopped
6 oz heavy cream
3 oz Oreos
Brownie
4 oz butter
8 oz sugar
2 eggs
0.2 oz vanilla extract
1 oz unsweetened cocoa powder
2.4 oz all-purpose flour
0.1 oz salt
0.1 oz baking powder
Instructions
Mousse
In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over water. Let sit until the gelatin has bloomed.
In a saucepan, heat milk over medium low heat until it comes to a simmer. Pour in the gelatin
and stir until melted and smooth.
Add white chocolate to a medium bowl. Pour in the heated milk and gelatin, then whisk
continuously until melted and smooth.
In a small bowl, whip the heavy cream until firm peaks form. Fold in 1/3 of the cream into the
milk and white chocolate.
Add in crushed Oreos to remaining cream, and mix. Add Oreo mixture to milk and white
chocolate mixture and mix until incorporated.
Let mixture set overnight
Brownie
Grease and dust with cocoa powder an 8-inch square pan.
Melt butter in a small bowl. In a large bowl place sugar and melted butter and mix.
Add in and stir eggs and vanilla extract.
Add in cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder.
Spread brownie batter into prepared pan.
Bake for 25 minutes.
Assembly
1 oz brownie
2 oz mousse
2 oz mousse
1 oz brownie
2 oz mousse
Garnish w/ whipped cream & edible gold leaf
DISNEY LOVE STORIES FRIDAY, FEB. 14TH MAKE RESERVATIONS CALL 217-333-6520 ONLINE: https://go.aces.illinois.edu/spiceboxreservations HALF HOUR TIME SLOTS: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, and 7:30 p.m