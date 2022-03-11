Indianapolis, IN. (WCIA)

Spring in Indy

Major Taylor Exhibit at the Indiana State Museum

Opens March 5

The Indiana State Museum is opening an exhibit dedicated to Marshall (Major) Taylor, an Indy native who was the first Black world-champion professional cyclist. Major Taylor not only had success in cycling but also paved the way for minority athletes to be vocal about both racial and social justice. Through a 7,000-sq-ft interactive experience, Taylor’s story will be told in a remarkable way. Visitors will venture into the training room to learn how Taylor developed his speed and agility through a strict regimen of exercise and diet. In the bike shop, you’ll be able to build your own bike to test on the test track and race Major Taylor’s world-record times as you pedal along on a stationary bike. Two new murals in his likeness were painted this past fall as well.

The New Dinosphere at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Opens March 19

At the world’s largest children’s museum, several tons of fossils arrive in mid-March as the museum opens its new and expanded Dinosphere exhibit. The New Dinosphere will allow visitors to enter a world full of ancient beasts, including two giant four-legged, long-necked sauropods and a treasure trove of ancient aquatic fossils. This Jurassic experience enhances the current exhibit through an expansion at least three-fold. Paleontologists from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis recently returned from a dino dig in Wyoming and visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with these professionals as they work on the fossils on-site.

xZOOberance at Indy Zoo

Begins March 24

16 days of fun for the zoo’s annual spring festival

Spring Blooms at Newfields

Opens March 26

100,000 spring flowers will take over the campus of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields both inside and out. From Orchid displays and a new exhibit Art in Bloom in the galleries to new life throughout The Garden as hundreds of thousands of blooms burst to life.