Discover unique, diverse downtown Effingham

Downtown Effingham is filled with a wide variety of shops, experiences and attractions. Most all of which are accessible and available during Covid. Featured attractions include:

Sculptures on the Avenue

Effingham County Courthouse Museum

Effingham Public Library

Santa House

In addition, downtown Effingham has free parking, outdoor seating for restaurants, and a new roof top deck. While Covid has affected many events this year, a Fall event, Holiday Open House, Small Business Saturday and famous Hometown Christmas Event are all being planned.

For more details, contact: Downtown Effingham Business Group, 903 N Keller Dr, Effingham, IL 62401. Or visit them online.