Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

DREAAM is proud to present its inaugural “Soul Food Family Festival,” scheduled for Saturday, September 30th, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Vineyard Church in Urbana. Our festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of soulful flavors, music, culture, and community engagement. It’s an event where we come together to cherish the rich heritage of soul food, all while keeping prices family-friendly. Moreover, we aim to spotlight local talents and craft unforgettable moments for our diverse community.

We invite you to explore our event through the following links:

Our festival boasts an incredible lineup of performers, featuring local musicians and gospel artists who will captivate the audience throughout the day. Additionally, we’re excited to introduce a Children’s Village in collaboration with Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) and Illinois Public Media, WILL-TV Radio. Here, young minds will be engaged in a spectrum of cultural and STEM activities.

DREAAM’s core mission revolves around achieving excellence in engagement, academic performance, and the behavioral and mental health of boys and young men aged 3–24. The programs and initiatives are carefully crafted to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our youth and to strengthen families within our community.