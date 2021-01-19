Discover new authors, books with program from Urbana Free Library

If you’re looking to expand your reading list in 2021, but don’t quite know exactly what you’re looking for…the Urbana Free Library can help. The library now allows you to fill out a short online form about subjects and genres that you are interested in, and then library staff will pull relevant items and place them on hold for you to come pick up curbside.

To create your “Books and More Bundle,” click on the appropriate link below:

Childrens – https://urbanafreelibrary.org/books-and-more-bundles

Adults and Teens – https://urbanafreelibrary.org/books-and-more-bundles-adults-and-teens

Urbana Free Library, 201 W Green St., Urbana, IL 61801