Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a FREE, fun activity to get you plugged into Urbana’s rich artistic community… and it’s all on Instagram!

Starting July 25, Urbana Park District is hosting #Artstagram.

The online scavenger hunt will use UPD’s Instagram profile (@urbanaparks) to give clues on where to find great art work in C-U.

When participants find the art around town, they can snap a pick and upload the photo with the hashtag #artstagramurbana.

Can’t wait to see if you can spot them all!