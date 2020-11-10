Disability Resource Expo shifts course amid pandemic

Due to Covid-19, the annual disABILITY Resource Expo this past March had to be canceled. Instead, four separate mini-events are being held…called Third Thursday Resource Round-ups.

The second TTRR event consisting of 16 Self-Help & Support Group as well as Vocational, Residential, and Recreation-related exhibitors will take place Thursday, November 19th and feature a presentation by Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, November 12th. However, people are highly encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, to help ensure that their choices and requests can be accommodated.

“We are hopeful that many local families will participate in our Third Thursday Resource Round-Up events, allowing us to fulfill our mission by offering an alternate way for individuals with disabilities and their families to obtain much-needed resource information,” said Barb Bressner, disABILITY Resource Expo Coordinator.

The TTRR events will take place from 3:00p.m. to 4:30p.m. via Zoom.

We will feature approximately 15-20 of our exhibitors during each of these virtual events.

https://www.disabilityresourceexpo.org