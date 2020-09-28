disABILITY Resource Expo going virtual

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In light of Covid-19, event planners were forced to cancel the annual disABILITY Resource Expo this past March.

Unable to hold the Expo later this year because we are not into the Governor’s Phase 5 plan which would allow large gatherings, we have come up with an alternative plan.

We will be holding four separate mini-events, which we are calling Third Thursday Resource Round-ups. We will feature approximately 15-20 of our exhibitors during each of these virtual events. We would love for you to join us virtually at these events, which will take place on Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 (skipping Dec. with the holidays).

Learn more and register online HERE.