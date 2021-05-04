Direct Support Professionals with DSC making a difference

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Formed in 1972 DSC has a long history of providing personalized services and supports to adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities in the community. Our person-centered approach focuses on empowering independence and living a full satisfying life within the community.

Today we’re highlighting the work our Direct Support Professionals (DSP) do. They work one on one every day providing social, recreational, independent living, and vocational skills to the individuals we served with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. Our DSP’s are passionate about making a difference in the lives of the people we serve.

We would like to let the community know we are always looking for dedicated individuals that would like to join our team and commit to our mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life.

DSC

1304 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821