Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Everyone loves to talk about food! Modern Family Dinners offers fully prepared meals that you reheat at home. Meals are pre-cooked and reheat in the packaging provided. Refrigerated & frozen options. Multiple size options. No commitments, order as much and as frequently as you like. Order online, pickup at your local store! Champaign, Effingham & Neoga. Newly open in Champaign, but in business for 2.5 years. Over 15,000 Orders fulfilled. I am located at Carle at the Fields, right across from the YMCA.

The refrigerated meals have already been properly cooked, you are simply reheating them in their packages following the provided instructions. Refrigerated meals are prepared fresh on Friday and are good through Thursday. These meals help busy families take back dinner time with a home cooked meal. I also sell a lot of meals to retired couples. It is difficult to cook for just two people. I offer a new menu every week!

I offer fully prepared homecooked style meals. Not just groceries/raw ingredients and recipes. I use ingredients and cooking methods just like in a home kitchen! The meals are quite effortless, giving you back precious time in the evening with your family.

I offer a new menu every week! I repeat favorites quarterly. You can sign up for my texting program by texting the word FAMILY to 1-833-595-0541 to receive a $5 discount code.

Modern Family Dinners

Business/Organization Phone

217-821-9411

Business/Organization Address

3302 Mission Drive

Champaign, IL 61822

207 N. 4th Street

Effingham, IL 62401

641 W. 6th Street

Neoga, IL 62447